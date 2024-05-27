Watch CBS News
2 people ejected from crash among 4 people critically injured in Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were critically injured in a rollover crash in suburban Woodstock early Monday morning. 

According to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 11200 block of Charles Road just after 2 a.m. 

On the scene, firefighters reported two people had been ejected from the vehicle, and one person was trapped in the rollover crash. A fourth victim was able to get out of the car. 

The trapped passenger was rescued within four minutes.

Fire officials confirmed the request for four medical helicopters was declined due to weather conditions, and the victims were taken to local hospitals by ambulance. 

The victims ranged from serious to critical condition. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

First published on May 27, 2024 / 6:24 AM CDT

