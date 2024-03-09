2 pedestrians seriously hurt after being struck by car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two pedestrians were hurt after being struck by a car in West Town Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Preliminary reports say a man, 69, was driving a yellow Ford sedan heading westbound when he failed to stop at a red light and struck the pedestrians at the crosswalk.

The victims, a man, 46, and a woman, 47, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition for unknown injuries, according to police.

The driver was also taken to Stroger in good condition for unknown injuries.

Citations are pending.

Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.