2-month-old South American Tapir calf now outdoors at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Guests of Brookfield Zoo will now be able to see a South American tapir calf in his outdoor habitat located on the north side of Pachyderm House.

The calf turned 2-months-old Friday, according to zoo staff.

He and his mother, Sorghum, will also have access to their indoor space while getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

One particular characteristic that zoogoers will notice is the calf's white stripes. Baby tapirs are born with stripes that serve as camouflage which will begin to fade in a few months and are completely gone by six months of age.

Currently, the male calf weighs approximately 70 pounds. He will reach full size at about 18 months of age and could weigh as much as 500 pounds.