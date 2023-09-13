Watch CBS News
2 men stabbed, 1 fatally inside Avondale apartment

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another was critically hurt following a stabbing inside an apartment in the Avondale neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to the scene and found the victims inside the second floor of the apartment with multiple stab wounds. 

An unaged man was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was pronounced dead. A 28-year-old man was also taken by CFD to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Five detectives. 

First published on September 13, 2023 / 4:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

