2 men shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were injured, one critically, during a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., the men were walking on the sidewalk near Merrill Avenue and 71st Street, when someone fired shots from a light-colored sedan.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Bullets shattered the window of a nearby business.

No arrests have been made.