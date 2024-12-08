2 men shot, killed in south Chicago suburbs

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Matteson were investigating a double homicide Sunday night.

At 2 p.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Oakwood Lane, near Kostner Avenue, where they discovered one man who had been shot. The man was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he died.

A short time afterward, police found out that another man had been driven to Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest after he too had been shot. He also died.

One of the victims was identified as Antoine Brown, 20.

Investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public. Matteson police are investigating with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.