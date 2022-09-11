Watch CBS News
2 men killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Dusable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are killed after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., in the 2000 block of North DuSable, near the museum campus.

Police say a driver of a white sedan was going south in the northbound lanes when he hit a silver sedan head-on - causing it to catch on fire.

The driver of the silver sedan suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white sedan also suffered blunt force trauma and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. 

No further details were available. 

