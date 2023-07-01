2 men charged in connection to stolen catalytic converter investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were charged after an investigation led to hundreds of stolen catalytic converters in Humboldt Park.

Marzel Woodard, 36, and Vincent Parks, 36, were arrested by members of the Chicago Major Auto Thefts Investigation Unit on Friday, in the 4500 block of West North Avenue.

Police say over 200 catalytic converters and equipment used in the thefts were recovered from a building at the same location.

More than 210 catalytic converters were recovered today as part of an 8-month investigation into catalytic converter thefts by CPD’s Major Auto Theft Investigations Unit, @FBIChicago and the Illinois Statewide Auto Theft Task Force. pic.twitter.com/84fcyQmp6z — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 1, 2023

Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Woodard was additionally charged with one felony count of organized aggravated vehicle theft conspiracy.

They're scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.