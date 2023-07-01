2 men charged in connection to stolen catalytic converter investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were charged after an investigation led to hundreds of stolen catalytic converters in Humboldt Park.
Marzel Woodard, 36, and Vincent Parks, 36, were arrested by members of the Chicago Major Auto Thefts Investigation Unit on Friday, in the 4500 block of West North Avenue.
Police say over 200 catalytic converters and equipment used in the thefts were recovered from a building at the same location.
Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Woodard was additionally charged with one felony count of organized aggravated vehicle theft conspiracy.
They're scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.