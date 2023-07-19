2 men charged in catalytic converter operation across 8 counties in northern Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Kane County men are facing charges following a two-year investigation into a catalytic converter operation across eight northern Illinois counties, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday.

Pedro Villegas-Mendoza, 22, and Octavio Goytia, 28, both of Aurora, were both charged with two felony counts of theft greater than $10,000 and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Villegas-Mendoza received additional charges including 38 counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary. Goytia was also charged with 36 counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.

The men worked together from August 2021 through March 2022 to steal the converters from vehicles in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Will, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry, and Winnebago counties, according to Raoul.

The investigation included several states attorneys and law enforcement agencies.

Catalytic converters are used to filter fumes and reduce harmful car emissions. They also contain pieces of platinum, palladium, and rhodium metals that are sold for profit.

"While a vehicle can still operate without a catalytic converter, removing it will release toxic gases and pollutants into the air," Raoul said. "These charges are the result of close collaboration by my office with multiple state's attorneys and law enforcement agencies to investigate thefts in eight Chicagoland counties. I am committed to ensuring these individuals are held accountable and ultimately to keeping our communities and environment safe."

Bond for Villegas and Goytia were set at $350,000 each. They're due back in court on Aug. 14.