2 men, 2 teens charged in armed carjacking, police chase in Chicago suburb

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Two men and two juveniles were charged after carjacking a woman and leading police on a chase in Waukegan.

Elijah Monette, 20, and J'Kevon Lewis, 18, of Waukegan, were arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Monette was also charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and resisting arrest causing injury. Lewis received an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a machine gun.

The two juveniles were released pending further investigation.

Police said on Sunday, just before 2 p.m., the Waukegan Police Department responded to a local business in the 3000 block of North Lewis for a reported carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a dark gray 2015 Dodge Durango was taken from a woman, 33, of Waukegan, who was ordered to take her young son and exit from the vehicle.

The offender then took the vehicle and fled the area, police said.

Officers found the Dodge a short time later and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle then fled from officers, leading to a pursuit.

Several jurisdictions assisted in the chase, according to police.

The Durango crashed in the area of the 1700 block of Kennedy Drive in North Chicago. The four suspects left the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody.

Police recovered four handguns - two with fully automatic conversion kits installed, one with an extended magazine with a capacity of 30 rounds. The last gun was previously reported stolen.

Two Waukegan police vehicles suffered minor damage during the chase - one from flying debris and the other from a blown tire. The Durango also sideswiped an occupied vehicle in traffic in Gurnee, police said.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is looking into that part of the investigation, police said.