2 killed in separate hit-and-run crashes on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight, according to Illinois State Police.

The first crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street.

Initial reports say the driver of a stalled car in the left lane of the local lanes exited the car and was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop.

The driver, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 48-year-old Derek Easley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 11 p.m., all lanes of northbound lanes of I-94 northbound near 47th Street were closed for investigation. All lanes reopened shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Less than an hour later, a pedestrian was struck and killed in the southbound local lanes of I-94, also near 47th Street.

Around 4:18 a.m., troopers responded to the scene where the unidentified person was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said.

All local and express southbound lanes were closed around 5:06 a.m. for investigation.

No further information was immediately available.