2 injured, 1 critically in house fire in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were injured during a house fire in Morgan Park Saturday night.

Police said around 10:59 p.m., officers and fire officials responded to a residential fire, in the 10800 block of South Prospect Avenue, where a man, 73, and woman, 75, were injured.

The man suffered burns to the body and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman suffered minor burns to the hands and was released on scene.

Another man, 20, was inside the residence and was able to exit the house uninjured, police said.

CFD extinguished the fire and is investigating the incident.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 7:36 AM

