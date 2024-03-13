2 suffer minor injuries after SUV runs redlight, causes multi-car crash near Chicago's Mag Mile

2 hurt in multi-car crash near Chicago's Mag Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash near Chicago's Magnificent Mile Tuesday night.

Chicago police said around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue for a crash and found multiple cars at an intersection.

Initial reports say a man in a white SUV was driving southbound on Michigan where he disregarded a traffic signal and struck a silver sedan heading westbound on Ontario.

The SUV then came to a stop after crashing into the front of an AT&T retail store, according to police.

A third car was also hit during the collision.

The drivers of the SUV and a man in the third car were not hurt and refused treatment.

The occupants of the silver sedan, a man and woman, were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

Citations are pending.