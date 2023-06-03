2 hurt after pickup truck crashes into building in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Albany Park Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. near Sunnyside and Kedzie.

Police said the male driver of the pickup was traveling northbound on Kedzie when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the building.

The rear of the black pickup truck was seen sticking out from the side of the building. Bricks and rubble filled the inside of the storefront.

One witness says she felt the impact as the truck came crashing through.

"I was upstairs, and we felt the whole house shake," said Ana Soto.

"We heard a big noise as we were coming out of the salon, and we see the car right there," another neighbor said.

The driver and a female passenger were both transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.