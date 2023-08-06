2 hurt, 1 critically after being electrocuted on CTA tracks at Ridgeland stop on their way to Lollapalooza

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Two people were hurt after making contact with an energized rail on CTA tracks while on their way to Lollapalooza Saturday evening.

Officials say the Oak Park Fire Department responded to the Ridgeland Green Line station, in the 300 block of South Boulevard around 7:24 p.m., for a report of two people electrocuted by the third rail of the L Train.

The two, along with a group of friends, were going to Chicago for Lollapalooza.

The victims decided to jump down on the tracks to take pictures and somehow the male touched the energized third rail. A female, possibly trying to assist the male victim, was then also electrocuted, according to officials.

It was said that several of their friends also jumped down and were able to remove both victims from the tracks.

The male was in cardiac arrest and the female was conscious when the Fire Department arrived. Both were transported to Loyola Medical Center where the male was last listed in critical condition.

The ages of the victims are unknown.

No fire personnel were injured in assisting.

The scene was turned back over to the CTA and trains resumed operations around 8:30 p.m.