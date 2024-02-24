2 hurt after car slams into salt truck on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway at 47th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt following a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said just before 1 a.m. troopers responded to the northbound express lanes at 47th Street for a call of a Move Over law crash involving an IDOT salt truck.

Preliminary information indicated a red 2020 Chevrolet struck the rear of the salt truck that was stationary in the second lane from the right that was diverting traffic from a previous crash, ISP said.



Both drivers of the Chevrolet and IDOT truck were taken to local area hospitals, one with critical injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound express lanes were closed with traffic diverted to the local lanes. All lanes were reopened at 3:46 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.