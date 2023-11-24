2 hurt, 1 seriously after stabbing on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man and woman were stabbed inside a residence in the Little Village neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say the two were in an argument with a known male offender around 12:13 a.m., in the 4700 block of South Springfield Avenue, when he pulled a knife and stabbed the victims.

The woman, 44, was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to the head. The man, 42, was taken by CFD to Christ Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to the hands.

The offender was placed into custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.