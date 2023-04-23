2 hospitalized after fire inside apartment in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire inside an apartment in Palatine Saturday evening.

Around 9:56 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of four people trapped on the second floor of the apartment, located at 434 E. Northwest Highway.

Palatine Police Department units assisted the four occupants out of the building before fire crews arrived and searched the building for the fire and any other occupants.

The fire was located in a first-floor business and was quickly extinguished. It was declared under control at 10:20 p.m.

Two occupants of the building were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The fire left other units with minor to moderate smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Palatine Fire Department.

Fire officials said working smoke detectors prevented the incident from being much worse, and reminds everyone to have working smoke detectors in their homes