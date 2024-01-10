Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death inside southwest suburban Chicago home

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill (CBS) – Downers Grove police are investigating after a shooting inside a home left two people dead Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 10 p.m., in the 6400 block of Fairview Avenue. Arriving officers located several witnesses who reported an armed man inside a home and hearing a gunshot, police said.

Upon entry, officers found a man and woman both with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was domestic with no threat to the public.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.