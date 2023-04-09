2 found dead near O'Hare Airport hours apart
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are found dead near O'Hare Airport just hours apart on Saturday, according to police.
An unaged woman was first discovered unresponsive on a CTA railcar, in the 1000 block of West O'Hare Avenue around 3:12 a.m.
She was taken to Resurrection Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say she may have died from an overdose.
About nine hours later, a 36-year-old man was also found unresponsive, in the 0-100 block of West O'Hare Avenue around 12:30 p.m..
He was also taken to Resurrection Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are conducting death investigations in both cases.
