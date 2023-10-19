Watch CBS News
FEMA closing 2 Chicago suburb disaster recovery centers this weekend

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

FEMA's disaster recovery centers in Berwyn, Riverdale to close this weekend
FEMA's disaster recovery centers in Berwyn, Riverdale to close this weekend 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two of FEMA's disaster recovery centers will be closing up shop for good after this weekend. 

The centers are located in Berwyn and Riverdale.

Both were opened to help people following this summer's severe storms and flooding.

The last day of operation for these two locations will be on Saturday.

For those still in need of help, a number of other recovery centers throughout Cook County will continue to operate.

Additional information, including locations for other centers, can be found by visiting the FEMA website or calling the helpline.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 9:06 AM

