2 dead in Lake County wrong-way crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two drivers are dead in a Lake County crash where police said one was driving the wrong way.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 4:05 Monday morning, police went to northbound Route 41, about half a mile from Stearns School Road in Unincorporated Gurnee.

A 32-year-old man from Grayslake was driving a Nissan Altima southbound in the northbound lanes "at a high rate of speed" according to police. That driver hit a northbound Ford Edge, driven by a 54-year-old man of North Chicago. The Nissan caught fire after the impact.

The Nissan's driver died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he later died. Police said autopsies are planned by the Lake County Coroner's Office. The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

