2 killed after crashing into pole on westbound I-290
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are killed following a crash on Interstate 290 early Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police said around 3:22 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-290, just east of Central Avenue.
Initial reports say the a 2008 red Saturn Vue was traveling westbound when for unknown reasons left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, and struck a pole.
Both the driver, a 41-year-old Chicago woman, and passenger, a 39-year-old Chicago man, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
All westbound lanes of I-290 are closed and traffic is rerouted at Kostner Avenue.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
