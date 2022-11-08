2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are investigating a crash leaving two men dead after a car hit a home in that community.

It happened in the 900 block of Oakton around 11:12 a.m. According to the Park Ridge Police Department, first responders found a 2007 Honda sedan with two occupants in the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. No one was home at the time of the crash.

Police said witnesses saw the Honda moving southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton and "continued southbound through the intersection and into the residence at 901 Oakton, which is located on the south side of the intersection."

Oakton Street between Greenwood and Prospect are closed as police continue the investigation.

This is a developing story.