2 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead following a rollover crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police responded to a single-unit rollover crash around 3:28 a.m. on I-290 near Oakley Boulevard.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene – two others were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.
All Lanes of I-290 westbound near Oakley Boulevard are closed for investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
