2 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead following a rollover crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to a single-unit rollover crash around 3:28 a.m. on I-290 near Oakley Boulevard.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene – two others were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

All Lanes of I-290 westbound near Oakley Boulevard are closed for investigation.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on May 15, 2022 / 8:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

