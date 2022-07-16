2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead, and another is injured following a head-on crash in Morgan Park early Saturday morning.
Police said a man, 38, was traveling northbound in a gray GMC Yukon, in the 10700 block of South Vincennes around 1 a.m., when he struck a gray Lexus traveling southbound head-on.
The man suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Lexus, a 33-year-old man suffered a broken leg and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
The passenger in the Lexus, a 38-year-old woman identified as Sabrina McCauley by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.