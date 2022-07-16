2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead, and another is injured following a head-on crash in Morgan Park early Saturday morning.

Police said a man, 38, was traveling northbound in a gray GMC Yukon, in the 10700 block of South Vincennes around 1 a.m., when he struck a gray Lexus traveling southbound head-on.

The man suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Lexus, a 33-year-old man suffered a broken leg and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

The passenger in the Lexus, a 38-year-old woman identified as Sabrina McCauley by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Two detectives are investigating.