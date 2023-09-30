2 critically hurt after fight leads to stabbing in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were critically hurt after a fight turned into a stabbing in South Loop Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 4:11 a.m. in the 800 block of South Plymouth Court.
Chicago police say a 29-year-old woman and a male of unknown age were in a fight with a group of offenders at the time of the stabbing.
Both victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
Area Three Detectives Are Investigating.
