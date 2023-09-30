Watch CBS News
2 critically hurt after fight leads to stabbing in downtown Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were critically hurt after a fight turned into a stabbing in South Loop Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4:11 a.m. in the 800 block of South Plymouth Court.

Chicago police say a 29-year-old woman and a male of unknown age were in a fight with a group of offenders at the time of the stabbing.

Both victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area Three Detectives Are Investigating.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 11:47 AM

