2 critically hurt after fight leads to stabbing in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were critically hurt after a fight turned into a stabbing in South Loop Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4:11 a.m. in the 800 block of South Plymouth Court.

Chicago police say a 29-year-old woman and a male of unknown age were in a fight with a group of offenders at the time of the stabbing.



Both victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area Three Detectives Are Investigating.