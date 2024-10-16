2 kids on electric scooter hit, injured by van on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children riding on an electric scooter were struck and injured by a car on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

The children, a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, were traveling westbound on the scooter in the 6900 block of S. Stoney Island around 3:40 p.m. when they were struck in an intersection by a white van headed southbound, Chicago police said.

Both children were injured in the accident.

The 12-year-old boy was treated by the Chicago Fire Department and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, listed in fair condition.

The 7-year-old girl was also taken to Comer Children's Hospital and listed in serious condition.

The driver of the van stayed on the scene and did not report any injuries. No citations had been issued as of Wednesday night.

Major Accident Detectives were investigating the crash.