2 children, 3 adults injured in crash at Chicago's Jane Byrne Interchange

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including two children – were rushed to the hospital after a three-car crash at the Jane Byrne Interchange Monday evening.

Illinois State Police said they responded to the ramp from the northbound Dan Ryan/Kennedy Expressway to the westbound Eisenhower at 7:28 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and the victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The Fire Department said one two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County – one in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition. A third adult was taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition.

Two children were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.

The ramp was closed during the crash investigation, state police said.