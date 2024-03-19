2 Chicago police officers injured in North Side building fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were among three injured in a building fire in Roger Park on Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at a courtyard building at 1423 W. Farwell Ave just before 11:20 a.m.

The two officers were taken to local hospitals for possible smoke inhalation. Police confirmed they are in good condition.

A woman was also treated for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.