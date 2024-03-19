Watch CBS News
2 Chicago police officers injured in North Side building fire

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were among three injured in a building fire in Roger Park on Tuesday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at a courtyard building at 1423 W. Farwell Ave just before 11:20 a.m.

The two officers were taken to local hospitals for possible smoke inhalation. Police confirmed they are in good condition.

A woman was also treated for possible smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

First published on March 19, 2024 / 11:51 AM CDT

