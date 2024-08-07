Watch CBS News
2 Chicago Police officers, third person injured in crash on Chicago's West Side

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers and a third person were injured Wednesday evening in a crash involving a squad car in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The crash happened at Grand and Springfield avenues. A photo at the scene showed a squad car with its lights on with its front end wrecked—apparently having crashed into the brick wall of a building.

humboldt-park-squad-car-crash.jpg
CBS

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to the scene at 7:37 p.m., and took two officers to Stroger Hospital of Cook County and a third person to Mount Sinai Hospital.

All were in fair-to-serious condition.

Information from police on the crash was not immediately available.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

