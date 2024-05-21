Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Chicago Howard Brown Health clinics closing

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —Two of Howard Brown Health's 10 Chicago clinics will shut down.

The nonprofit says the cuts are the result of a budget shortfall that's reached $6.5 million this year. 

The Diversey Clinic on Sheridan road in Lincoln Park will shut down at the end of August, and the Thresholds South Clinic on 47th Street in Canaryville will close at the end of September.

Howard Brown said they're working to ensure patients get seen at their other clinics, and that "the vast majority" of the 24 staff-members at the two clinics find positions elsewhere in the organization.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 7:50 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.