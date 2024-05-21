2 Chicago Howard Brown Health clinics closing

CHICAGO (CBS) —Two of Howard Brown Health's 10 Chicago clinics will shut down.

The nonprofit says the cuts are the result of a budget shortfall that's reached $6.5 million this year.

The Diversey Clinic on Sheridan road in Lincoln Park will shut down at the end of August, and the Thresholds South Clinic on 47th Street in Canaryville will close at the end of September.

Howard Brown said they're working to ensure patients get seen at their other clinics, and that "the vast majority" of the 24 staff-members at the two clinics find positions elsewhere in the organization.