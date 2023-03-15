Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, teen charged with having guns at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2 arrested after having guns inside Fox Valley Mall
2 arrested after having guns inside Fox Valley Mall 00:27

AURORA, Ill. (CBS)-- A young man and a teenage boy are charged with illegally having guns at the Fox Valley Mall.

Police say 18-year-old Alim Hartline had a loaded gun with a defaced serial number, and the 16-year-old boy also had a fully loaded gun.

The two ran away from them Monday after they were called to the mall, according to police.

Hartline is being held on $80,000 bond. The teen was released to his parents.

Both are expected back in court next month.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.