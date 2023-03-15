Man, teen charged with having guns at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS)-- A young man and a teenage boy are charged with illegally having guns at the Fox Valley Mall.
Police say 18-year-old Alim Hartline had a loaded gun with a defaced serial number, and the 16-year-old boy also had a fully loaded gun.
The two ran away from them Monday after they were called to the mall, according to police.
Hartline is being held on $80,000 bond. The teen was released to his parents.
Both are expected back in court next month.
