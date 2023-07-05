Elmhurst police investigating deadly 2-car crash on St. Charles Road
ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Elmhurst are investigating a deadly crash on Saint Charles Road Wednesday morning.
That road is closed between York and Poplar as of 10:05 a.m.
Chopper 2 was over the scene where officers say the crash involved two vehicles around 6 a.m.
There is no word yet on how many people were killed or hurt.
Check back for updates.
