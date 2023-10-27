Watch CBS News
Woman, girl arrested after police chase ends near University of Illinois Chicago campus

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman and a teenage girl are in custody after a police chase in Westchester ended on Chicago's West Side.

Around 4:46 a.m. Westchester police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 10400 block of West Cermak Road. 

Police say the woman, 18, and girl, 14, along with a boy, 17, were sleeping inside the 2015 black Audi Q5 that was reported stolen. The car struck a squad car while attempting to flee. 

The Audi was located near the UIC campus at Congress Parkway and Morgan less than an hour later.

The woman and girl were placed into custody. The boy was said to be taken to police by a parent. 

There is no word yet on any charges. 

