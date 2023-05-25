2 arrested after brawl at O'Hare Airport baggage claim

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested two people after a brawl in baggage claim at O'Hare Airport.

Now, at least one of the victims is calling for more surveillance cameras in the airport after at least a dozen people were fighting.

Police say it started as an argument as people got off the plane - then clearly escalated at baggage claim.

A 24-year-old woman was punched by two people - as others pulled people's hair and scuffled.

The victim plans to make a statement Thursday morning and may file a lawsuit.