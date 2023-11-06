Watch CBS News
4 people injured in Chicago high-rise fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Emergency crews are responding to a high-rise fire in the Oakland neighborhood. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, residents were evacuated from the building at 3515 South Cottage Grove Avenue. 

CFD said the fire, which has been upgraded to a 2-alarm, broke out on the seventh floor. 

At least one resident had to be rescued by ladder. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 8:13 AM CST

