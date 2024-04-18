Firefighter injured responding to 2-alarm fire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago firefighter was injured after responding to a 2-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood.

The fire burned through the roof of the building, located in the 8100 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the firefighter suffered a minor injury and is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No others injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.