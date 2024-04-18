Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured responding to 2-alarm fire on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighter injured responding to 2-alarm fire on Chicago's South Side
Firefighter injured responding to 2-alarm fire on Chicago's South Side 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago firefighter was injured after responding to a 2-alarm fire in the South Shore neighborhood. 

The fire burned through the roof of the building, located in the 8100 block of South Escanaba Avenue.   

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the firefighter suffered a minor injury and is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

No others injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 7:05 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.