19-year-old charged with drunk driving in I-57 rollover crash

19-year-old charged with drunk driving in I-57 rollover crash

19-year-old charged with drunk driving in I-57 rollover crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old from Chicago is charged with driving drunk in a rollover crash on I-57.

Illinois State Police said around 1:30 Monday morning, Alvaro Reyes was driving a Toyota near Halsted, when he hit a Prius.

The Toyota flipped over.

Reyes and his passenger in the Toyota, and the driver of the Prius, all had minor injuries.

Rreyes was charged with a DUI while being too young to drink and not slowing down to avoid a crash.