19-year-old charged with drunk driving in I-57 rollover crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old from Chicago is charged with driving drunk in a rollover crash on I-57.
Illinois State Police said around 1:30 Monday morning, Alvaro Reyes was driving a Toyota near Halsted, when he hit a Prius.
The Toyota flipped over.
Reyes and his passenger in the Toyota, and the driver of the Prius, all had minor injuries.
Rreyes was charged with a DUI while being too young to drink and not slowing down to avoid a crash.
