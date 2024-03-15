18th Street in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood makes Time Out Magazine's "coolest streets" list

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The vibrant thoroughfare that makes up the heart of the Pilsen neighborhood was named one of the coolest streets in the world by Time Out Magazine this week.

The Pilsen stretch of 18th Street made No. 21 on the annual list. Time Out noted that despite challenges with gentrification, Pilsen remains a main hub for the Mexican American community in Chiacgo.

Time Out held up 18th Street's businesses, art galleries, bars, and restaurants.

"Spend an afternoon browsing the shelves at Pilsen Community Books, sipping on cocktails at The Alderman and checking out gorgeous murals by local artists," Time Out Chicago editor Jeffy Mai wrote. "And when dinner time rolls around, you'll be spoiled for choice: 18th Street's collection of restaurants is second to none, with everything from acclaimed favourites to mom-and-pop institutions."

The entry for Pilsen suggested eating "golden hunks of carnitas" – slow-cooked pulled pork served by the pound and served with tortillas, salsas, onions, and cilantro so gastronomes can make their own tacos. Carnitas Uruapan, 1725 W. 18th St., and Don Pedro Carnitas, 1113 W. 18th St., were both suggested for a visit.

Time Out also recommended a punch bowl at the Punch House, 1227 W. 18th St., and a show at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.

Topping the "coolest streets" list was High Street in Melbourne, Australia. East 11th Street in Austin, Texas ranked highest among streets in American cities, coming at No. 3.