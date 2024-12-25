Hundreds marvel at sights, sounds of 18th annual Aurora Festival of Lights in Philips Park

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A Festival of Lights in Aurora brought out hundreds for one last chance this Christmas to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with the sights and sounds at the drive-thru spectacle.

The smiles were undeniable as hundreds spent Christmas night waiting in long lines. Their vehicles were equipped with snacks as they prepared to be dazzled at the annual event.

"Every year, we come to see the lights at Phillips Park. It's amazing," a visitor said.

When they see the lights coordinated with music ...

"They have the radio station you tune into, 93.9, and it synchs to their radio lineup," said Almando Torres.

It's understandable why the Torres family returns year after year.

"We're celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ today. We're firm believers in our savior, and we're just grateful this presentation they're showing here is a small reflection for many people to enjoy," Almando said.

Armando is a father and an Aurora native. For the past 18 years, this show has been around, and he's made it a point to bring his children.

"I just love seeing all the lights," Sophia said.

When asked if the show ever gets too old ...

"No, never. Every year, they add something new," Ethan said.

The Festival of Lights attracts about 50,000 vehicles every year, and it's all about traditions, which the Torres say they will keep going for years to come.

"My goal is hopefully 10 years to come through here with my own family, just because, introduce them to see where my roots and where I grew up, what we did every Christmas, Christmas time," Ethan said.

Judging by the number of families taking in the holiday views, the Aurora Festival of Lights isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The festival runs until Dec. 29.