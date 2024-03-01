17-year-old shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year old boy was killed in a shooting inside an apartment in Humboldt Park.

Police said shots were fired inside a a residence in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Officers found the teen unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds tot he chest and head.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police said no arrests have been made.