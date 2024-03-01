Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

17-year-old shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side
17-year-old shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year old boy was killed in a shooting inside an apartment in Humboldt Park.

Police said shots were fired inside a a residence in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Officers found the teen unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds tot he chest and head. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Police said no arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 5:49 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.