17-year-old shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year old boy was killed in a shooting inside an apartment in Humboldt Park.
Police said shots were fired inside a a residence in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Officers found the teen unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds tot he chest and head.
The shooting is under investigation.
Police said no arrests have been made.
