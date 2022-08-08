17-year-old girl in critical condition after car crashes into tree in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash in Lakeview.
The teen was driving southbound, in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue just after midnight, when she lost control and her car jumped the curb, hitting a tree. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash.
She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
