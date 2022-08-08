Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old girl in critical condition after car crashes into tree in Lakeview

/ CBS Chicago

17-year-old girl in critical condition after car crashes into tree in Lakeview
17-year-old girl in critical condition after car crashes into tree in Lakeview 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash in Lakeview.

The teen was driving southbound, in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue just after midnight, when she lost control and her car jumped the curb, hitting a tree. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash. 

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. 

No other injuries were reported. 

First published on August 8, 2022 / 4:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.