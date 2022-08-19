Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old among 4 people shot in Back of the Yards

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight. 

Polices said just after midnight, the group was standing in a front yard in the 5200 block of South Green Street when shots were fired. 

The victims range in age from 17 to 48 years old. 

All victims were taken to local hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on August 19, 2022 / 6:08 AM

