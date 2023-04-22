Watch CBS News
16th annual Record Store Day celebrates Indie shops with specials, exclusives

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can get some special copies of your favorite records today.

It's the 16th annual Record Store Day celebrating independent shops.

Some will have special in-store shows and exclusive releases.

This year's record store day ambassadors are "The 1975."

You can also find exclusive records from Dolly Parton, Carole King, and Taylor Swift.

If you go to recordstoreday.com and put in your zip code, you can see the full list of participating stores near you.

