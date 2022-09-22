Watch CBS News
16-year-old shot while walking in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

Police said the teen was walking in the 4800 block of South Honore around 2:20 a.m. whne a blue minivan approached and a man started shooting. 

The boy was hit in the face. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. 

The van took off heading west on 49th Street.

No one is in custody. 

First published on September 22, 2022 / 5:20 AM

