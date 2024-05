16-year-old shot while siting near window inside Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old was injured after someone fired shots into a home in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said the teen was sitting inside a home around midnight, on 62nd Street and Vernon Avenue, when someone outside fired shots. He was hit in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.