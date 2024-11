16-year-old shot through window of home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot through the window of a home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said the teen was shot just after 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lorel Avenue.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police are looking for the shooter. No arrests have been made.