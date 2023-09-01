Watch CBS News
16-year-old girl rushed to hospital from Brighton Park fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in the Brighton Park community Thursday evening.

The fire broke out in a residence in the 4400 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

The CFD said they took the teenage girl to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Four people refused medical treatment at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 8:04 PM

