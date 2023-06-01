Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy shot by family member inside Humboldt Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot by a family member while he was lying in bed.

Police said the shooting took place around 2 a.m. in an apartment building on Walton near Keeler. 

The teen was shot in the chest and arm. He is in critical condition. 

Police said an 18-year-old man was taken into custody. 

